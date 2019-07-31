Using a child safety seat is the law in Kentucky but many times parents and other persons transporting children do not install those devices properly.
The London City Police, London Fire Department and Dreama Wright with Cumberland Valley Area District Development were on hand last week to demonstrate how to install various child safety seats and help parents choose the right size device for their child's age and height. Wright secured grants to purchase car seats for those families whose current devices were not the best choice for their child's size and weight.
Consumers are urged to read the manufacturer's label to determine how to install a child safety device in various vehicles.
