Making the Sacrifice: ER physician promotes sacrificing for safety

Hospital emergency department staff must be prepared for the unexpected — a situation complicated even more by the recent coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Damian Cole, an Emergency Room physician at CHI Saint Joseph London, is one of the many frontline workers who have made extreme sacrifices to help others while trying to protect themselves.
Cole has been practicing medicine for seven years and has been in emergency medicine for three years. This is the first epidemic that he has had to deal with as a physician, but he has obtained information from colleagues who have dealt with H1N1 influenza — all of whom have said that this outbreak is worse than prior epidemics with higher numbers of deaths and unpredictable in the symptoms and course of the virus. Like most other front line workers, he holds concern for his own health.
"Absolutely, I am concerned about my health as well as the health of my family, coworkers, and friends," he said. "I am a fairly healthy person but have read numerous reports from Italy, China, Spain, and Iran of young, healthy, front line workers dying from this disease. While the mortality rate is significantly lower in my age group, there is no guarantee it would not affect me or my wife in a mild way."
To ensure that he doesn't impose that possibility to his family, Cole has been living in a camper in his driveway for the past five weeks since the pandemic began, distancing from his wife in order to keep her safe. He also distances himself from as many other people as possible.
"We have been unable to visit any of our family or friends for the past month. We understand the severity and unpredictability of this disease and want to keep all of those we love safe," he said. "I change out of my work clothes outside of my camper immediately when I get home and go straight to the shower. I then must disinfect my glasses, shoes, and phone."
The CHI Saint Joseph Health system has worked diligently to prepare and protect their staff. Some of that has been to procure PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), hold trainings and education to obtain recommended infection control procedures, and keep up to date with new developments and treatment strategies to further educate and prepare for testing.
"We have also made significant strides in testing thanks to the work of Gravity Diagnostics and our CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Dr. Shelley Stanko. We now can offer both inpatient and outpatient testing to patients who meet appropriate criteria," he added. "The hospital has provided us with every request we have had to keep our front line workers safe. All employees in the facility are wearing masks during their entire shift, we are checking temperatures and symptoms of all employees as they get to work to ensure the utmost safety for our patients and staff."
But fewer people are seeking medical attention during the restrictions imposed to prevent further spread of the deadly virus - something that causes Cole to be concerned.
"I am concerned for those patients who are not seeking care for other issues including chest pain, abdominal pain, and strokes who are trying to stay away from hospitals during the pandemic," he said. "Numerous reports from around the country show patients with serious medical issues are much less likely to seek care now than before the pandemic. I would like to assure them we are prepared to keep them safe if they need to be evaluated. We are trained and equipped to handle the current situation. Patients with respiratory symptoms are kept separate from other patients to decrease the risk of any transmission to other patients. We are also engaged in significant cleaning of our rooms and facilities, as we have always been, to ensure the safety of our patients."
"The nurses, patient care technicians, custodial staff and countless others put themselves in harm’s way daily to care for patients. I am very proud of those I work with on a daily basis and know their utmost intention is to provide the best patient care possible," he added.
Cole worries that the population considered most at risk for more severe reactions from the COVID-19 virus may be the ones who do not seek the medical care they need — care that could save their lives.
"I do have more concern for those patients who are high risk for dying from the disease (those with heart disease, lung disease, or kidney disease) who may present with very mild symptoms initially. Recent studies have shown that many patients who initially present have very mild symptoms and normal chest X-rays. The worry is these patients can rapidly deteriorate from the disease when initially they may only seem to have a cold," he explained.
He recommends following the restrictions of social distancing, frequent sanitizing, and other guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and the state government. Cole said the steps taken by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and the sacrifices made by Kentuckians have been instrumental in preventing further spread of the virus as well as helping those in the medical field prepare for any COVID-19 surges.
"I would advise everyone to follow the guidelines set forth by our state government. The physicians I work with agree with and support the course taken by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health. Maintain your social distancing. Wear masks in public. This has been a significant point of aggravation for many people on social media. However, these measures will keep you and your family members alive and healthy. Support the decisions made regarding reopening of the state," he said. "I believe we have a great plan in place and a very intelligent group of people making the decisions for Kentucky at this time. Their decisions are based on sound science and with a loving attitude toward the people they serve. Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face. Please be patient and do not become complacent.
"Although many people have been infected and many have died we, as a state, are winning against this disease. We have flattened the curve and are at a pivotal point in the pandemic. If we stay the course and follow the guidance of public health officials things will return to normal much faster. If we waiver at this point more people will become infected and more people die," he added. "Ultimately, I know many people are suffering right now due to businesses being closed, but you must ask yourself if you would be willing to sacrifice the life of someone you love to go back to work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.