An East Bernstadt man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman before killing her cat in August 2017 accepted an agreement with prosecutors Thursday, entering a guilty plea to several of his charges in exchange for a lesser sentence.
Danny Christopher Farris, 58, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for what was scheduled as a final pretrial conference ahead of his Aug. 6 trial date, where he pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree cruelty to animals.
As part of the agreement, prosecutors recommended that Farris serve two years for the count of first-degree wanton endangerment — short of the five-year maximum for a Class D felony — and 12 months in the county jail for the count of second-degree cruelty to animals. Since the latter count is listed as a misdemeanor, by law, the two sentences must be served concurrently — or at the same time.
Farris’ remaining charges of first-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing will be dismissed at sentencing.
A formal sentencing has been set for Sept. 12 at 11 a.m., where the judge will make a final ruling concerning Farris’ punishment. At that time, a pre-sentence investigation report — which details the criminal behavior/background of a particular defendant — will be provided to the court for the judge to review before making a final ruling.
Farris was arrested March 26, 2018, by officers with the London Police Department on an arrest warrant that was issued following a formal complaint by the alleged victim concerning two incidents that occurred sometime between Aug. 20, 2017, and Aug. 25, 2017.
According to information obtained from the Laurel District Court Clerk’s office, the first incident occurred when Farris forcibly held the victim down while masturbating in front of her. A few days after the initial incident, Farris allegedly fatally shot the victim’s cat and threatened to kill her next. Farris then forcibly held the victim down once again, pulling the trigger of the firearm several times. However, no shots were fired.
Farris was indicted in May 2018 by a Laurel County grand jury, formally charging him in connection to the incident.
Farris is currently out on bond.
