Man arrested after police pursuit, charged with wanton endangerment

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett arrested Richard C. Haight, age 25, of Pine Grove Road, Crab Orchard, Kentucky early Friday morning at approximately 3:03 a.m.
The arrest occurred following a pursuit that started on I–75 at KY 909, approximately 8 miles north of London, after deputies observed a black colored GMC Envoy that was a reported stolen vehicle. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, and as the suspect vehicle slowed onto the emergency lane to apparently stop for deputies, the vehicle accelerated northbound on I -75 at speeds over 100 mph traveling into Rockcastle County, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. The vehicle then took exit 59 onto a County Road and then traveled back onto I -75 Northbound for approximately 3 miles and exited at exit 62 traveling onto US 25 north and off onto a County Road near Lake Linville where the vehicle traveled across a man's yard. According to the Sheriff's Office press release, the driver then bailed out and following a short foot chase and scuffle with deputies was taken into custody.
The suspect vehicle was abandoned on an incline and rolled backward nearly running over deputies there, the press release said.
Haight was charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the limit; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; reckless driving; two counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree – police officer is victim; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000.
This individual was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy James Sizemore, and Deputy Charlie Johnson. Also assisting was Mount Vernon City Police.
