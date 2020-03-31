Man arrested after threatening to kill people

A Laurel man is in jail after threatening several people, then leaving the scene on Wednesday night.
Now Anthony Lee Carr, 53, of London, is housed in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place and third-degree terroristic threatening with a $5,000 cash bond.
Carr was arrested at 9:45 p.m. after Laurel Sheriff's officials responded to a call of the threats made. They conducted an investigation and learned that Carr had left the scene where he had made the threats to kill people. Further investigation led deputies to a location off Ky. 638, approximately 1/10 mile east of London where they found Carr. He was determined to be under the influence and was placed under arrest.
With the spread of the coronavirus, arraignments are still being conducted over video from the jail to the court.
