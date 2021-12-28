se

An assault in the early morning hours of Christmas Day was the sole arrest of the holiday, but it has a Laurel man jailed until the first week of the new year.

Laurel Sheriff's officials were called to Matthews Lane, 4 miles north of London around 2 a.m. after receiving a call of an assault at the residence. On arrival to the scene, they found 65-year-old Melvin Stigall of Matthews Lane standing on the porch of the residence, holding a large 2x4 board. He was reportedly screaming and creating a disturbance.

As the investigation continued, a female victim who had fled the residence and called police from a neighbor's house, told deputies that she had awakened to Stigall holding a knife in his hand. The two argued, with Stigall then picking up a wooden board and hitting her in the head. The victim said the impact resulted in her blacking out. When she came to, she ran to a neighbor's house for help. EMS arrived at the scene and checked the victim, while Sheriff's deputies placed Stigall under arrest for fourth-degree assault.

Records from the Laurel County Correctional Center indicate that Stigall has no bond but is scheduled for release on Jan. 7, 2022.

