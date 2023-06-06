A man wanted for an April robbery was arrested Monday as he was stealing from another store.
Timothy Allen Garland II, 30, of North Main Street in London, is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court today on charges of first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Information from the Laurel Sheriff’s Office states that Garland was a suspect in an April 25 robbery in which he stole money from a business and injured two employees with a large screwdriver during the theft. He fled on foot after the confrontation with the employees and law enforcement officials were unable to locate him. They did develop information on his identity and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Garland was seen on Monday, June 5, inside Market Plaza in London, where Sheriff’s Detectives Robert Reed, Jake Miller and Bryon Lawson arrived and placed him under arrest for the robbery.
During the search, detectives located items that Garland had taken from that store, valued at $130.
He was detained in the Laurel County Correctional Center. No bond was listed at press time Tuesday.
