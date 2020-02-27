Man arrested for strangling female

A man charged with strangling a female is now facing a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court next week.
Daniel Hornsby, 32, of 1826 Parker Road in London, was arrested on Feb. 22 after Laurel Sheriff's officials received a complaint of a domestic violence situation.
Hornsby's arrest report states that neighbors heard the dispute at a residence on Johnson Road and contacted police. When Deputy Joey Robinson and Deputy Gary Mehler arrived on the scene, they heard the sound of gurgling, as when someone is being choked, coming from a camper. They opened the door and saw Hornsby on top of a female with his hands around the victim's throat.
The two deputies announced they were law enforcement and ordered Hornsby to stop the assault. Instead, Hornsby stayed on top of the female, forcing the deputies to pull him away. According to the report, Hornsby continued to fight until deputies placed him in handcuffs.
The victim had scratches and abrasions on her chest and had red marks around her neck. She refused EMS treatment.
Deputies detected the smell of alcohol on Hornsby's breath and he had slurred speech and was very unsteady on his feet, the report states.
Hornsby was charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault - dating violence with minor injury, resisting arrest and menacing. He appeared in Laurel District Court on Monday and was set for a preliminary hearing on March 3. Bond was set at $7,500 with home incarceration and the condition that he have no contact with the victim.
Strangulation is a new charge enacted in 2019. Second-degree strangulation is defined under Kentucky Revised Statutes as "when the person, without consent, wantonly impedes the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of another person by: (a) applying pressure on the throat or neck of the other person; or (b) blocking the nose or mouth of the other person.
Strangulation in the second degree is a Class D felony, which carries a penalty of one to five years in prison. First-degree strangulation is defined in the same terms, but is a Class C felony, for which the minimum penalty is five years and the maximum is 10 years.
