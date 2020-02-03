Man arrested for theft while felony case pending

The first full week of February will mean court dates for a London man who was arrested last week while he still has a circuit court case pending.
Marlow Paul Baker, 35, of John Parker Road in London, is now held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500. His bond is set at $10,000 cash. Baker also lists an address on Sweet Hollow Road in prior arrests.
Baker was arrested after he was identified as the suspect who hooked a car hauler utility trailer to a vehicle and drove it away from the owner's residence off Lily Road last Monday. He was pulled over around 4 p.m. as he traveled along Interstate 75, five miles south of London, and placed under arrest.
The trailer was recovered at a mobile home park off Jackson-Fariston Road, two miles south of London. It was returned to its lawful owner.
Baker is set for a preliminary hearing on those charges in Laurel District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
But on Monday (today), Baker is set to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on a 2019 felony indictment case charging him with seven separate counts. That indictment stems from an incident on May 3 in which Baker is accused of being on private property and looking in the windows of a residence on Powers Lane. When Deputy Josh Scott responded to the area, he spotted a person matching the description of the suspect and stopped to talk to him.
According to the report filed by Scott, he told the man to remove his hands from his pockets, with the man refusing to do so and running away. Baker was caught in a yard in a residence off Ky. 1223. But Baker began to struggle with Scott, hitting him in the face.
At that time, other units arrived on the scene, with Baker striking another officer as they took him into custody. Baker was also found in possession of a small baggie with a crystal-like substance in his jacket pocket, according to the police report.
Baker was indicted in August 2019 in a seven-count indictment charging him with two counts of third-degree assault against a police officer, first-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication and third-degree criminal trespass.
Jail records show that Baker was released on $10,000 surety bond on Dec. 19.
