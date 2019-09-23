Smoke was the first clue into an illegal burning situation on Friday afternoon - a burn that could have endangered multiple residences and homes along KY West 80.
The man believed to be responsible for setting the fire was arrested, even though he struggled with a deputy who removed him from the midst of a fire that threatened to encompass him in its grasps.
Thomas S. Saylor, 44, of Waterworks Road in London, is now charged for setting the fire that spread along the dried grassy area besides BP Auto Truck and a Chevron and Liberty station (Jerry's Road). The fire was controlled, however, but Saylor is facing violating a burning ban that was issued on Tuesday.
Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that Deputy Allen Turner spotted smoke rising from behind the service stations and called for the London City Fire Department to help. Meanwhile, Turner saw a man sitting in the middle of the section of the burning grass eating a hamburger while the flames around him grew taller and taller.
The Sheriff's press release states that Turner called for the man to move from the area, but the man failed to respond. Turner then entered the area and removed the man - who began pulling away and started fighting with Turner. Once in a safe spot, Turner learned the man was trying to burn some leaves. According to the report, Saylor then became upset and said he was an American war general of West Virginia.
Saylor was determined to be under the influence and charged with violation of the local burning ban, public intoxication - controlled substances, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct. He remained in custody on Saturday afternoon, held under $2,500 cash bond and scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Monday (today).
Although the county had been plagued with excessive rainfall over the spring and summer months, the lack of rain over the past month initiated half of Kentucky's counties to declare a drought situation and initiate a burning ban. That ban restricts burning outside between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. In some counties, using fire pits and charcoal grills are also banned from being used. Violations of burning bans are listed as misdemeanor offenses and include jail time and monetary fines.
