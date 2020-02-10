Man breaks into church, trashes children's classroom

A rural church in Laurel County was the scene of a burglary after a Manchester man desecrated it last Wednesday night.
Don Smallwood, 35, of Hwy. 1524 in Manchester, is now set for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia following his arrest around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Joey Robinson and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler located Smallwood inside the church off Rocky Branch Road, six miles south of London, in a children's classroom. The press release from the Sheriff's Office states that Smallwood had trashed the classroom and thrown cigarette butts on the floor. He also had a hypodermic needle in his possession that is commonly used to use Suboxone.
Further investigation revealed that Smallwood had defecated in the church's parking lot as well as relieving himself on the side of the church near the children's playground.
Smallwood was being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $10,000 cash bond.
This is Smallwood's eighth arrest in Laurel County since 2011. He has numerous traffic violation charges that sent him to jail as well as second offense DUI in 2015 along with charges of first-degree possession of controlled substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance, prescription drugs not in proper container, and possession of marijuana. In 2016, he was arrested for driving on suspended or revoked license and other traffic violations. In 2017, he was arrested for DUI, driving on DUI-suspended license, first-, second-, and third-degree possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of registration plates, no registration, no insurance and failure to wear seat belts.
