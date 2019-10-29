Man charged in fatal UTV crash set for preliminary hearing

A London man charged with the death of a teen in a Saturday night crash is set for a preliminary hearing next week.
Jordan D. Obenauer, 24, of 445 Jones Fork Road in London, remains incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center until his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Obenauer is charged with one count of murder stemming from a UTV crash that took the life of a 17-year-old Barbourville female. His bond is set at $100,000 cash.
Obenauer was arrested following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff's officials into the crash that took place just north of London. Sheriff's Deputy and Public Affairs Officer Gilbert Acciardo said that Obenauer was determined to be under the influence at the time of the crash, thereby constituting the murder charge.
Obenauer was the operator of 2016 Can-Am Maverick with 17-year-old Summer Disney of Barbourville as a passenger. The vehicle crashed along U.S. 25, eight miles north of London. The arrest report states that Obenauer was operating the UTV in the Wildcat Offroad Adventure Park when he crashed and injured the female passenger. Disney was transported from the scene to Saint Joseph London hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Obenauer, according to the arrest report, admitted to drinking beer, wine, whiskey and a mixed drink prior to the crash and also admitted operating the UTV at the time of the accident.
He was arrested early Sunday morning, charged with murder and placed under $25,000 cash bond. That bond was increased during his arraignment in Laurel District Court to $100,000.
Funeral arrangements for Disney are being conducted by Knox Funeral Home in Barbourville, with her service set for Friday, Nov. 1.
