Man charged with assault after crash that injures two

Two were arrested July 26 off KY 552 approximately 8 miles south of London following an investigation conducted by Laurel County Sheriff's investigators regarding a serious injury traffic crash which had occurred at the intersection of Laurel Whitley Road and Douglas Boulevard, also 8 miles south of London.
In that traffic crash, a green colored Tahoe collided with another vehicle severely injuring its driver and passenger, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the green Tahoe fled the scene prior to deputies arriving at the scene. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the driver of the green Tahoe had failed to render aid to the severely injured occupants of the other vehicle and had fled on foot, the press release said.
Through investigation deputies were able to determine Mickey Wayne Grubb, 20, of Corbin was the driver of the green Tahoe. Two warrants of arrest for first-degree assault were obtained by Deputy Brent France and deputies were able to develop information on the possible whereabouts of Grubb.
According to the press release, when deputies went to that residence on Ky 552 on July 26, Brittany Ridener, who deputies say is the girlfriend of Grubb, denied knowing the suspect’s whereabouts. While deputies were questioning her about the suspect, Grubb jumped out a back window of the residence and fled on foot.
Following a lengthy foot pursuit and a brief struggle with deputies, the suspect was taken into custody. Grubb was found in possession of two uncapped syringes whose liquid substance inside field tested to be methamphetamine.
Grubb was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance – – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, Grubb was charged on the two warrants obtained by Deputy France charging first-degree assault regarding the traffic crash.
Ridener, age 25, of Morris Lane, Heidrick, Kentucky was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
