Man charged with choking woman unconscious

A man charged with strangling a female until she was unconscious is facing a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday.
Jason Thomas, 46, of London, is charged with first-degree strangulation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree assault from an incident occurring early Thursday morning in which he hit a female several times, then choked her until she lost consciousness.
The incident took place at Finley's Trailer Park off US 25-South, one mile south of London. Deputies Robert Reed and Taylor McDaniel responded to the call of a disturbance at the residence around 8:25 a.m.
Thomas was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center following the incident.
He was arraigned by video in Laurel District Court on Friday morning, at which time Laurel District Judge Skip Hammons ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.
Thomas remained incarcerated, held under $1,000 cash bond, as of press time Friday afternoon. He is also to have no contact with the victim in the incident.
