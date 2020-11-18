A domestic dispute on Spivey Lane became a dangerous situation for London City Police officers on Sunday night with one officer being struck by a knife.
Tiberiu Mihai Iocsak, 48, of Hall Circle in Gray, Ky., is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court next week on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The situation involving the officers began after being dispatched to the scene on Spivey Lane after dispatchers could hear what sounded like a physical assault in progress. The report filed by Officer Bormann states that officers responding to the scene could hear screaming coming from the apartment as they approached a stairwell. After knocking on the door, officers heard a woman telling someone to get off of her and answer the door.
Officers then made entry into the apartment and found Iocsak standing over a woman who was huddled in a corner, lying in the floor. When officers tried to move Iocsak and place him on the floor, he struck Officer Elbert Riley in the shoulder with a knife he had hidden in his hand. While on the floor, Iocsak spun around with the knife still in his hand while officers commanded him to drop the weapon. He remained uncooperative, resulting in Bormann engaging the Taser - but to no effect on Iocsak.
Riley then deployed his Taser, which subdued Iocsak until he dropped the knife and was taken into custody.
The victim said that Iocsak had held the knife to her throat prior to their arrival and stated he was going to kill her.
Iocsak was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, held under $25,000 cash bond with restrictions to have no contact with the victim in the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.