Man charged with possessing, distributing child porn

The discovery of a cell phone containing images of child pornography resulted in an East Bernstadt man being arrested Thursday morning.
The press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office states that the cell phone was found by an unnamed person who found several images of minors engaged in sexual acts. Investigators then traced the cell phone to 29-year-old James M. Bargo of East Bernstadt and went to a residence off U.S. 25, two miles north of London.
Bargo admitted using the phone and downloading the videos and pictures of minors performing sexual acts from the dark web. The ages of the children in the pictures and videos ranged from six months old to teenagers. Bargo was charged with 40 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 40 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense.
Bargo is held under $10,000 cash bond.
The case was investigated by Detective Kevin Berry, Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Kyle Gray. Assisting in the investigation were Major Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Robert Reed and Detective Bryon Lawson.
