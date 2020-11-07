A Corbin man is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 10, on charges that he sexually abused two minors.
Andrew James Kerr, 32, of 107 Hopewell Apartments in southern Laurel County, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 2, on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy. The arrest report filed by the Kentucky State Police Post 11 states that Jackson "engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor" and "engaged in oral sex with a minor." The victim was under age 16.
Kerr was arraigned in Laurel District Court and was set for a preliminary hearing. He remains incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center, held under $20,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.