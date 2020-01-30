Man charged with sex abuse of two women

A Corbin man accused of sexually assaulting two women will appear in court Friday.
David Lee Mayes, 27, of Ky. 1223 in Corbin (southern Laurel County) was arrested by Laurel Sheriff's officials on Wednesday night after a bailiff attempting to serve papers in the area saw a disoriented female.
The bailiff then contacted the Sheriff's Office to come to the scene, 10 miles south of London, to assist.
Detective Chris Edwards and Detectives James Sizemore, Bryon Lawson and Kyle Gray, along with Sgt. Greg Poynter, responded to the call and upon investigation, learned that Mayes had had unwanted sexual intercourse with a female victim. He also is charged with sexually abusing another female, also at the residence.
Mayes was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. He is held under $100,000 cash bond.
Also assisting at the scene was Bailiff Paige Vanhook.
