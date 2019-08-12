A Laurel man is facing a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Tuesday on charges that he sexually abused a juvenile male.
Bryan Riley, 40, of Jackson Fariston Road, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, stemming from an incident that took place on May 29.
The report filed by Kentucky State Police Post 11 Trooper Mike Howell states that he was called to a residence on Aug. 3 regarding a sexual assault. The victim stated he was at Riley's residence on May 29 with some other teenage boys because they were having a sleepover. The sleepover was because Riley's wife was in the hospital and all the boys slept in Riley's bed that night, according to the report.
The report further states that Riley sexually assaulted the teen but states the victim said he did not tell anyone about the incident.
After the interview with the teen, Howell then questioned Riley, according to the report, and that conversation resulted in Howell determining that the assault did take place. The report also states that Howell said he did not mean for the incident to happen and that he was not trying to cause any distress to the victim.
Howell then spoke with Riley's wife, who confirmed that she had been hospitalized during that time.
Riley was arrested and charged, but was released the following day on a $25,000 cash bond set at 10 percent - or $2,500. He is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court on Tuesday for the preliminary hearing.
