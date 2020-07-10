A Corbin man is facing a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, charged with stabbing his estranged wife on July 4.
Timothy Leach, 50, is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $100,000 cash bond on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree terroristic threatening.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence on Laurel Whitley Road on Saturday regarding a stabbing incident. Through the investigation, it was learned that Leach had gone to the residence where his estranged wife was living, forced his way into the home by kicking a door open, then cut the female with a knife that he had with him.
Leach fled the scene but was arrested at his residence in downtown Corbin a short time later. That arrest was conducted by Deputy Robert Reed, Lt. Chris Edwards, Deputy Allen Turner and members of the Corbin Police Department.
• Another violent incident two days prior resulted in the arrest of a Laurel man for assault.
Christopher T. Hopkins, 41, of O'Neal Road in western Laurel County, was taken into custody on July 2 on charges of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct and possession of controlled substance.
That stemmed from a call to Laurel Sheriff's deputies regarding an assault at Hopkins' residence around 10:27 p.m. The victim stated that Hopkins had assaulted him and was hiding in the basement of the home. When Deputy Gary Mehler and Sgt. John Inman confronted Hopkins, he reportedly became disruptive, actively resisting being taken into custody by pulling away from deputies. While being led to the police cruiser, Hopkins began screaming and creating a disturbance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.