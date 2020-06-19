A domestic dispute landed a Laurel man in jail Wednesday evening after he reportedly strangled and threatened a female.
Dione K. Napier, 58, of London is scheduled for a court appearance Friday on charges of first-degree strangulation, tampering with a witness, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault stemming from his arrest around 5:19 p.m. by Laurel Sheriff's officials.
The arrest occurred on Chaney Ridge Road, three miles north of London, after neighbors reported hearing glass breaking and screaming coming from a residence there.
K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler, Sgt. Greg Poynter, and Deputies Travis Napier and Jamie Etherton responded to the scene and upon arrival, found a broken window and glass on the concrete porch. As the investigation ensued, deputies learned that Napier had reportedly pinned the female victim against a wall, placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure, causing her to have difficulty breathing and feeling dizzy as if she were going to pass out. Napier also kicked the female with steel-toe boots, then threatened her to have someone kill her if she reported the incident, according to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Further investigation revealed that Napier was also wanted on a Laurel Circuit indictment for driving under the influence, fourth offense - a felony; leaving the scene of an accident, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree persistent felony offender, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts and failure to maintain required insurance. Those charges stem from a March 7, 2019 incident in which Napier, listed in the indictment as Dione Kevin Napier with an address of Paris, Kentucky, was driving under the influence and left the scene of an accident. Napier has had three prior convictions for DUI, all in Laurel County between 2013 and 2018. Fourth offense DUI is a felony under Kentucky law. Napier also has two prior drug convictions, one in Laurel County in 2015 and one in Daviess County from 2014.
Although the Laurel County Correctional Center's website does not list a bond amount for Napier's current charges, it does show that he is being held in jail under $50,000 cash bond on the indictment charges.
