Man charged with theft, trespassing, giving false ID information

This pickup truck was loaded with stolen industrial hemp following a theft report investigated by Laurel Sheriff's officials on Sunday night. Jason Simpson of Barbourville was arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, charged with stealing the crop and giving a false name to officers.

 

He possessed a quantity of industrial hemp, then when questioned, gave Sheriff's officials a false name.

That landed 38-year-old Jason Simpson of Barbourville in the Laurel County Correctional Center, set for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 20 on charges of theft by unlawful taking, over $500 but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal trespassing and giving officer false identifying information.

Simpson was arrested after Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputies Daniel Reed and Hobie Daugherty went to the scene five miles south of London around 10:29 p.m. where they discovered Simpson trespassing on property where the hemp had been stolen.

After Simpson's true identity was known, it was learned that he had an outstanding warrant from Whitley County District Court for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication of controlled substances and contempt of court.

