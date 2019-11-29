While recording video is commonplace with today's technology, misusing that ability can have dire consequences. Such is the case for a Laurel man who is now charged with voyeurism.
Howard Joseph Dalton Chadwell, 25, of Ray Overbey Road in London, is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Laurel District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
According to the criminal complaint, Chadwell was seen on surveillance video going into the women's bathroom at the Laurel County Public Library on October 24 while females were inside. One female contacted the library director and stated that a man had come inside the women's bathroom while she was in a stall and the man had his cell phone stuck over the top of the stall.
Library staff reviewed the video and saw a man entering the female bathroom several times, two of which females were present inside when he did so. The male subject was identified, leading London City Police Detective Daniel Robinson to locate Chadwell and questioned him regarding the incident on Oct. 29.
The report filed by Robinson states Chadwell admitted being at the library on Oct. 24 when the incident occurred as well as admitting he was watching the female with his phone. Chadwell then gave a written statement of the offense during the interview.
Voyeurism is defined as the practice of gaining sexual pleasure from watching others while nude or involved in sexual activity or by achieving sexual arousal while watching an unsuspecting and non-consenting person undress or engage in sexual activity. Under Kentucky laws 9KRS 531.090), it is defined as occurring when a person:
1. Uses or causes the use of any camera, videotape, photo optical, photoelectric, or other image recording device for the purpose of observing, viewing, photographing, filming, or videotaping the sexual conduct, genitals, an undergarment worn without being publicly visible, or nipple of the female breast of another person without that person's consent; or
2. Uses the unaided eye or any device designed to improve visual acuity for the purpose of observing or viewing the sexual conduct, genitals, an undergarment worn without being publicly visible, or nipple of the female breast of another person without that person's consent; or
3. Enters or remains unlawfully in or upon the premises of another for the purpose of observing or viewing the sexual conduct, genitals, an undergarment worn without being publicly visible, or nipple of the female breast of another person without the person's consent; and
(b) The other person is in a place where a reasonable person would believe that his or her sexual conduct, genitals, undergarments, or nipple of the female breast will not be observed, viewed, photographed, filmed, or videotaped without his or her knowledge.
4. Voyeurism is a Class A misdemeanor which carries a potential jail sentence of up to 12 months.
