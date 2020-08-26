LAUREL COUNTY - A London man facing attempted murder charges for reportedly attempting to shoot his neighbor in February 2017 was scheduled to appear in Laurel County Circuit Court on August 13 for a status hearing. However, the man was not present Thursday and a motion to release him was filed on his behalf instead.
A public defender filed a compassionate release motion to have Larry Black Jr., 58, released from custody, arguing that a fourth of the inmate population where Black is being housed has tested positive for COVID-19.
Black is being held in the Kentucky State Reformatory, a medium-security state prison in Oldham County, that houses inmates with medical and mental issues. The Kentucky State Reformatory has seen over 200 of its inmates and nearly 20 members of its staff test positive for the coronavirus.
Black’s attorney argued that due to Black’s failing health, his diaphragm had been paralyzed, and he was therefore unable to cough. They proposed that Black be released into the care of his sister.
Black’s attorney also mentioned that they had been in contact with the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in La Grange to schedule a supplemental mental evaluation for Black. His attorney stated that Black has a traumatic brain injury that has never been addressed.
“Your honor, he’s been held for three years and hasn’t been convicted of anything,” Black’s attorney said.
Attorneys on behalf of the Commonwealth stated that the delays in Black’s case didn't come as a result of actions taken by the Commonwealth, or the Court, but rather were caused by Black’s multiple attorneys throughout the case’s life requesting additional findings from KCPC and other entities.
“The Commonwealth is not opposed to them seeking additional findings from KCPC,” stated Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Brandon Jones. “The Commonwealth is simply pointing out the delay in this case is not due to the court, it is not due to the Commonwealth, but it is due to the council of Mr. Black seeking additional findings from KCPC. That’s why we’re opposed to Mr. Black’s being released from custody. That’s why we are simply asking for an additional status date in regard to Mr. Black’s case.”
“I think it goes without saying, due to COVID-19, KCPC and a lot of those other entities are having some difficulties maintaining their normal schedule,” Jones later added. “We’re willing to accommodate them. But a victim on behalf of the Commonwealth has just as much a right to a speedy trial as the defendant does.”
In the end, Judge Michael Caperton ordered that a court order be filed so that the mental evaluation can take place and scheduled an additional hearing for Sept. 16.
Black was arrested Feb. 19, 2017, after deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an East Pittsburgh Church Road residence to investigate a complaint of a man shooting a firearm at his neighbor. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies reported they found Black outside a residence creating a disturbance by screaming and cursing.
After further investigation, deputies said that Black had reportedly fired a pistol at the neighbor and that two other people were inside the home in which Black had been firing the gun toward. The firearm was found at the scene.
When Black was taken into custody, he was also found to be in possession of an assortment of pills, according to the report.
Black was indicted in March 2017 by a Laurel County grand jury, formally charging him with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of possession of a controlled substance in an improper container.
