Man facing hearing for injuring child

A London man is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment after he didn't seek medical treatment for a 4-month-old baby who sustained head injuries.
Dennis Jimmy Bell, 21, of Sinking Creek Road in London, was arraigned in Laurel District Court on Wednesday and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 21. He is in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center under $10,000 cash bond.
Bell was arrested around 4:30 p.m. at Saint Joseph London medical center after emergency personnel responded to a call of an infant who was unresponsive at a residence on Sinking Creek Road, six miles west of London. The infant was taken to the hospital by Ambulance Inc., then transferred to the University of Kentucky Children's Hospital for further treatment. The infant reportedly had a brain bleed.
The investigation conducted by Laurel County Sheriff's deputies indicates that the child had fell head-first onto a tile floor earlier while the father, Bell, was caring for the baby. However, the child was also found to have at least three other injuries to the head. Bell did not seek medical care for the child on any of those occasions, according to the press release from the Sheriff's Office.
The child remains hospitalized in Lexington and was placed in the custody of the mother through Social Services. The mother is reportedly staying at the hospital with the child.
The case is being headed by Det. Chris Edwards and Det. Kyle Gray. Deputy Taylor McDaniel assisted the detectives with the investigation and arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.