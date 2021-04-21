A man charged with shooting his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend was indicted by a Laurel grand jury for first-degree manslaughter.
David J. Sizemore, 37, of Nu-Way Trail in London, was arrested following the shooting incident at his home, five miles east of London, on Dec. 29. Information in the case states that Sizemore shot 31-year-old Daniel Austin Binder following an argument between the two men in the early morning hours.
Binder came to the residence to discuss a child custody issue, according to the police information, when he and Sizemore began to argue. Sizemore was on the porch of the home and fired shots at Binder. Binder was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pistol involved in the shooting was also recovered at the residence.
Sizemore's bond was set at $25,000 fully secured (or $50,000 in property) with home incarceration. He was ordered to have no weapons and no contact with any of the victim's family.
Another man faces 16 sexual-related charges - incidents involving a 10-year-old child that took place over an eight month period last year.
Christopher Gene Lewis, 40, of 299 Storms Lane in Keavy, is charged with eight counts of first-degree rape and eight counts of first-degree sodomy. The indictment states that Lewis had sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with the child from March 2020 through October 2020 by "the use of forcible compulsion."
Laurel Sheriff's officials went to the residence on Oct. 25 after a complaint was filed against him on the sexual charges. But when deputies arrived at the scene, Lewis barricaded himself inside the home, armed with a pistol and refused to come out. Despite attempted negotiations with Lewis, he continued to be uncooperative, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, until the Special Response Team was activated and Lewis was successfully removed from the residence and taken into custody.
He has remained incarcerated at the Laurel County Correctional Center since his arrest. During Friday's court proceedings, Lewis was placed under $25,000 cash bond. He is to have no contact with the victim and have no further violations if bond is posted.
Six people were indicted on assault charges, in separate cases.
• Christopher Ryan Caldwell, 37, of 85 Monhollon Drive in Corbin, is charged with first-degree assault that involved a 3-month-old child. The indictment states that Caldwell "engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death" to the child by shaking it and causing serious injury to the infant. The indictment lists the offense took place on Jan. 21 when Laurel Dispatch received a call of an unresponsive infant.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner was the first to arrive at the residence, where he said Caldwell was standing at the front door. Turner administered CPR on the child until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the child for further medical treatment. Caldwell told Turner the child collapsed.
But discrepancies in Caldwell's story spurred further investigation into the incident, with Caldwell being charged with assault. He later admitted that he shook the child to make it stop crying, Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported. He was taken into custody two days later and has remained in jail since his arrest.
• Thomas Darrell Ooten Jr., 20, of 188 Park Subdivision Road in London, is charged with second-degree assault for stabbing another man with a knife on Aug. 30, 2020. A second count in the indictment charges Ooten with first-degree persistent felony offender. He is held under $50,000 cash bond and is currently in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center.
• William Robert Mayes Jr., 32, of 134 Appaloosa Trail in Corbin, faces charges of second-degree assault and first-degree burglary from a Dec. 4 incident. Mayes reportedly broke into a residence, armed with a gun and shot a 15-year-old in the head, causing serious injury. He is held under $25,000 cash bond.
• Timothy Dale Lewis, 49, of 1840 Old Salem Road in London was named in a six-count indictment charging him with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, driving on suspended or revoked operator's license, reckless driving and menacing. The charges stem from Jan. 7 in which Lewis was intoxicated and "intentionally ramming his vehicle" into another vehicle and causing injury to the person. Lewis remains free on $20,000 fully secured bond and scheduled for a hearing on the charges on April 26.
• Derrick Wayne Tarvin, 27, of 774 Hwy. 490 in East Bernstadt is charged with second-degree assault for hitting another man in the mouth and third-degree assault against Laurel County Sheriff John Root for punching him and resisting arrest on Oct. 6, 2020.
• Patrick Wayne Roby, 50, of 7468 Hwy. 472 in Manchester, was indicted for second-degree assault against another man on Feb. 5. The indictment states that Roby intentionally hit the man with his vehicle, then kicked him in the head. Roby is free on $5,000 cash bond with conditions to have no further violations and no contact with the victim. His next court date is April 26.
• Jonathan Dakota Smith, 19, of 1482 Paris Karr Road in Keavy, faces second-degree assault charge for allegedly hitting another man with a tire iron on Dec. 8. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of gulit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.