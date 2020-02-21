Man indicted for nephew's shooting death

An East Bernstadt man is facing murder charges following an indictment by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Douglas Earl Paul Bailey, 44, of 1724 East KY 3094, is held under $100,000 cash bond in the Dec. 22 shooting death of 28-year-old Michael Bailey.
The incident occurred at a residence off Old KY 30, five miles north of London. Laurel Sheriff's deputies responded to the call of a man being shot. On arrival, they found Michael Bailey with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Douglas Earl Bailey was arrested for shooting the younger Bailey, who was reportedly a family member. He was initially charged with first-degree assault, but after Michael's death, the charge was upgraded to murder.
He was also charged with second-degree persistent felony offender for a prior felony conviction for second-degree burglary in 2016. He received a seven year sentence which was probated for five years.
Douglas Bailey appeared for legal hearings in Laurel District Court the week following the shooting and his case was referred to a grand jury for possible indictment. He was held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he remains.
Bailey was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon at the time of his arrest in the shooting incident. He was named in a second indictment on that charge.
At the time of the shooting, three other people were also arrested. Crystal Nicole Johnson, 38, of London, and 46-year-old James Brian Hart of East Bernstadt were charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dwain Bailey, 50, of East Bernstadt, was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances and second-degree disorderly conduct. Dwain Bailey settled his case at the district court level, as the charges were misdemeanor offenses.
Johnson and Hart's charges were dismissed by the February meeting of a Laurel grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.