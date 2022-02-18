A Lily man was indicted on Friday for sexual offenses against children dating back to 2001.
Lowell Willard Miller Jr., 53, of Roy McHargue Road, was named in a 12-count indictment charging him with sodomy, rape and sexual abuse of two children - one of which was an infant when the offenses began.
The indictment states that Miller committed first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse involving a child from its birth in July 2001 through July 2013. Other charges claim that Miller committed the same offenses against the same child for another two years - July 2013 through July 2015.
Miller is also charged with rape, sodomy and sex abuse of another child, beginning when that child was 8 years old in March 1999 and continuing through March 2003. Those offenses were repeated from March 2003 through March 2004.
The charges described in the indictment claims that Miller subjected both children to "sexual contact through forcible compulsion" for the sex abuse charges and that he engaged in "sexual intercourse" with both children for the first-degree rape charges. The first-degree sodomy charges state that Miller engaged in "deviate sexual intercourse" through the use of forcible compulsion.
Miller's bond was set at $50,000 cash and he is set for a status hearing on April 13.
Two other adults were charged with endangering minor-age children during the February session of the Laurel grand jury.
• Allen Michael Baker, 31, of Early Lane in London, was indicted for second-degree criminal abuse involving a 5-year-old child on Oct. 21. The indictment claims that Baker intentionally placed the child in a position that the child could have been seriously injured or danger of death.
Baker was arrested on Oct. 27 after Laurel Sheriff's officials responded to a call of possible child abuse. On arrival, deputies noted the child had multiple scratches and marks on his face as well as a swollen and bruised left eye.
Baker told deputies the child had fallen and hit his head. The child, however, told investigating officers that Baker had hit him. Baker is 6'1" and weighs 285 pounds.
Baker was on bond until the indictment was returned on Friday morning, but notations on the court docket states that his bond was set at $2,000 at 10%, or $200, to be posted by 4 p.m. that day. Should he post that bond, Baker could remain free on the conditions that he does not use drugs or alcohol, is subjected to random drug tests and to have no contact with the victim or the residence where the child resides.
• Courtney Lynn Allen, 24, of Hardin Road in London, is facing charges of first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment from a Nov. 20 incident.
Sheriff's officials answered the call of possible child abuse just after midnight on Nov. 21, and found a 4-year-old child with bruises on the forehead, cheek, chin and arms, as well as a cut on the cheek. The child told officers that Allen had inflicted the bruises, which resulted in deputies contacting social workers to come to the scene. A further check by those officials revealed that the child had bruising on the chest, legs and kidney area.
Allen posted the initial bond for the charges and remained free until Friday's indictment. Notations on the court records indicate that her bond after the indictment was set at $10,000 at 10%, or $1,000. Standard restrictions such as no contact with the child, no further violations and no use of drugs or alcohol were also set, with Allen also qualifying for home incarceration. She was also restricted from caring for any minor age children as part of her conditions for the bond. She is due for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.