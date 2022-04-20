A man charged with threatening two police officers with a knife was one of over a dozen indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Gary Conley Grimes, 41, of White Oak Road in London, faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and public intoxication after he "pointed a knife with an open blade" at the officers on March 1, according to the indictment. He is held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $10,000 cash bond.
Two people charged with a November burglary of a business were also indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Terry Brandon Browning, 43, of Edward Caldwell Lane in London, and 25-year-old Candace Rose Smith of Harris Hollow Road in Manchester, are both charged with third-degree burglary of London Quick Lube on Nov. 30, 2021. Browning is additionally charged with second-degree criminal mischief for damaging a window of the business, causing more than $500 in damages. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, having four prior felonies in Barren County, KY between 2015 and 2017.
Other indictments included:
• Jonathan D. Dean, 38, of Hemlock Lane in London indicted on charge of first-degree sexual abuse for subjecting a 14-year-old to sexual contact on Jan. 18, 2021.
• Julie Michelle Biles, 47, also known as Julie Michelle Smallwood and Julie Michelle McDaniel, of Barbourville Road in London - first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking on Oct. 31. Biles reportedly took nearly $15 in merchandise from a store, ran from police and damaged officers' uniform pants, gun belt, radio microphone and holster.
• Lawrence Edward Smith, 47, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin - first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender on Dec. 1. Smith is accused of shoving a female, then strangling her.
• Ryan Gary Wyatt, 35, of Bert Allen Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Oct. 22.
• Shawn Kurt Mulrenin, 47, of Willow Branch Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 13, 2022.
• James Boswell, 37, of West City Dam Road in Corbin - theft of identity of another without consent, theft by deception over $1,000 but under $10,000, and theft by deception on Oct. 4 for writing a check and using the identity of another person.
• Linda Kay Middleton, 59, also known as Linda Kay Stevens, of Old Whitley Road in London - flagrant non-support of her child from Aug. 5, 2013 through April 2022.
• Terry Wayne Rush, 60, of Long Branch Road in London - flagrant non-support of two children from Jan. 1, 1999 through April 2022.
• Harry E. Thornton, 71, of East KY 552 in Keavy - operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, second offense; and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on Oct. 13.
• Joshua Wayne Abner, 34, of Jamestown Village in Bulan, KY - first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender on March 16, 2022.
• James Bryant Duvall, 52, of Georgetown Road in Owenton, KY - first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe and scales) and failure to signal on Sept. 2.
• Tori Shay McFadden, 24, of Sasser School Road in London and Matthew Aaron Jackson, 35, of Somerset Road in London - first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and scale) on Sept. 27. McFadden is also charged with rear license plate not illuminated.
• Jeffery Allen Cox, 45, of Warriors Path in Flat Lick, KY - first-degree possession of controlled substance (Fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia (scale), and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Sept. 21.
• Timothy James Storms, 35, land Lindsey Olicia Welliver, 25, of Hwy. 11 in Barbourville - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), second-degree possession of controlled substance (Suboxone), and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes and scale) on Oct. 13. Welliver is also charged with failure to signal and first-degree persistent felony offender. Storms is charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Peter Joseph Robinson, 25, of Sweet Owen Road in Owenton, KY - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, and rear license plate not illuminated on Sept. 18. He is also named in a second indictment for possession of handgun by convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
