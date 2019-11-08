A Prestonsburg man charged with shooting two people - one of which was his own wife - is set for a jury trial in Laurel Circuit Court next week.
The case against Dallas Music, 30, was presented before Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday for a pretrial hearing, in which the trial date remained scheduled for Nov. 13. Music is currently on bond but is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The incident that initiated the charges against Music came after he and another man had an altercation at the Wildcat Adventures Offroad Park in May 2018.
Laurel County Sheriff's officials were called to the scene at the ATV park around 4:40 p.m. that Saturday after two people were reported to have suffered gunshot wounds. That came after Music and Gary Shane Johnson of Livingston had a physical altercation in which Music discharged a gun, striking Johnson three times as well as Music's wife, Brittany, once.
The altercation came as the second part of a confrontation between Music and Johnson. The first took place when Johnson called out Music and some of his party for throwing trash along the ATV park. Gunshots occurred during that dispute, with both parties going their separate ways without injury.
But crossing each other's path a second time resulted in the shooting, which, according to Sheriff's officials, came about after the two men confronted each other along the trails of the ATV park. In that incident, Music reportedly grabbed a gun, which discharged during a confrontation with Johnson. While wrestling for the gun, Johnson was shot three times. A stray bullet struck Music's wife, Brittany. None of the injuries were considered 'life threatening.'
Music's family said the second altercation came when Johnson and some of his party approached their group and began an argument over the trash being tossed in the creek. Music then retrieved a gun and fired twice in the air, the Music family said, with Johnson also retrieving a gun. One of Johnson's party then began following Music's group and continued to call them names and instigate an argument.
Music's family said he grabbed the gun to defend himself while Johnson was "beating him in the head." But when Johnson tried to grab Music's gun, it discharged, striking Johnson. Music's wife was struck with a bullet after she reportedly ran toward the two men, with one of the discharged bullets hitting her as well. The injured parties immediately went to get medical assistance, and the weapon used was reportedly dropped, falling into the creek. Law enforcement officials, however, stated the gun was tossed aside purposely.
Music was taken into custody during the investigation and held under $50,000 cash bond.
The attempted murder charge involved Johnson being shot during the physical fight between the two men. The assault charge was filed against Music by police after his wife was accidentally hit during the physical confrontation between the two men. The six wanton endangerment charges originate from the initial confrontation in which Music reportedly fired the gun into the air six times, while the tampering with evidence charge comes from the weapon being tossed into a creek after the shooting incident that injured the two victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.