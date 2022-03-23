Man involved in shooting at trooper indicted

A Corbin man involved in a shootout with a Kentucky State Police Trooper in January was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.
Jeffrey Lamule Paradise, 32, also known as Jeffrey Lemuel Paradise, of 231 Hwy. 1223 in Corbin, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and rear license not illuminated.
The incident came about when Trooper Steve Walker attempted to stop a vehicle traveling along Cumberland Gap Parkway for a traffic violation on Jan. 11. Rather than stopping, the vehicle - driven by Paradise - fled to the Cumberland Gap Apartments on Hwy. 1223, with Paradise jumping from the vehicle while it was still moving. The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle there.
Paradise then ran behind the apartment building, where he was located and learned to have a firearm.
Walker commanded Paradise to stop and drop the firearm, but instead Paradise fired at Walker, according to information from the KSP press release. Walker fired back, hitting Paradise, then rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived at the scene. Paradise was taken to Saint Joseph London for his injury, then transferred to the University of Kentucky hospital.
Paradise has been held in Laurel County Detention Center since Jan. 25. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Paradise is due in court at 9 a.m. March 28.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
