A man charged with criminal abuse of an infant in late 2017 and early 2018 entered a guilty plea in Laurel Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Kody Ray Bunch, who turned 23 years old on the day of his plea, was scheduled for a jury trial on Wednesday on charges of first-degree criminal abuse. The indictment was returned in May 2018 and listed Emily H. Patterson of Barbourville as a co-defendant.
Bunch could have faced a 5 to 10 year prison sentence on the criminal abuse charge, but will now serve a probated five year sentence as part of the plea. That plea also amended the criminal abuse charge to first-degree wanton endangerment, which carries a one to five year sentence.
As part of the plea agreement, however, Bunch must comply with any orders of the Laurel Family Court and cooperate with the Department for Community Based Services.
The two were charged with "intentionally abusing" a child over a period of 3 1/2 months, with those dates on the indictment listing the time from the child's birth until March 2018. The amended plea also revised the charge to say that Bunch "wantonly engaged in conduct creating a danger of death or serious physical injury."
Bunch is set for formal sentencing in Laurel Circuit Court on October 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.