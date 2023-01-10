A London man charged with a July break-in of a residence agreed to a six-year sentence that includes two separate cases.
Jonathan Lynn Brumagen, 31 of Bill Karr Road in London, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday, at which time the guilty plea was entered.
Brumagen pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, over $10,000 and was recommended to serve 6 years on that charge. He also entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary with a four-year prison sentence. That will run concurrently, or at the same time, as two other cases.
Brumagen was charged with taking a pull behind trailer, a gold chain, other jewelry, pocket knives and cash from a residence on July 14, 2022, which constitutes the theft charge. The burglary charge stems from Brumagen breaking into a garage at the residence. Charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and persistent felony offender were dismissed as part of that plea.
The second case charges Brumagen with possession of methamphetamine, for which he entered a guilty plea and was recommended to serve a three-year sentence. That will run at the same time as the first case.
The final case against Brumagen charges him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and persistent felony offender. He was recommended to serve a six-year sentence for the firearm charge with the persistent felony offender charge dismissed at the sentencing hearing. That charge will also run concurrently with the other two, giving Brumagen a total of six years.
Sentencing is set for January 23 in Laurel Circuit Court.
