LONDON - A Louisville man with signs hanging on either side of him paced back and forth in front of the Laurel County Judicial Center Monday morning, as he carried another sign over his head.
“Justice for Tyler McCowan,” read the signs being carried by Matthew Johnson, who says he is a cousin of McCowan.
On March 7, Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the East Bernstadt home of McCowan to investigate a shooting. According to the sheriff’s department, investigators report that a domestic argument between McCowan and his wife, Charity McCowan, turned deadly resulting in the husband being shot at least two times with a pistol. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.
The sheriff’s office also stated that the case investigation would be presented to a Laurel County grand jury at a later time.
“I just want some justice for my cousin,” said Johnson Monday morning, also noting that he grew up with McCowan and been around him all his life.
“I figured I could take a day out of my time to come down here, and do this,” he added. “I know that he didn’t do anything to deserve being shot. There have been some rumors going around. I’m not going to speculate. All I know is, my cousin was murdered in cold blood, and she’s walking free. I just want justice.”
