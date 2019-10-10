Man shoots self while stealing guns

Stealing some guns from a southern Laurel business proved to be a dangerous situation that sent a Corbin man for medical treatment before landing him in jail.
Austin A. Traynor, 20, of KY 1223 in Corbin, is held under $10,000 cash bond on charges of first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
Those charges stem from an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff's officials concerning a burglary of the business in which some handguns and a drill were taken. The investigation, according to the press release from the Sheriff's Office, states that Traynor went into the business without permission and took the items.
But during the progression of taking firearms, Traynor shot himself in the left hand and had to be taken to Saint Joseph London for treatment after Sheriff's officials went to his home on KY 1223 as part of their investigation.
After being seen at the London hospital, Traynor was sent to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment of the gunshot wound.
He remains in custody as of press time Thursday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on Monday.
Assisting at the scene and in the investigation were Laurel Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Chris Edwards, Major Chuck Johnson, Detective Bryon Lawson and Detective Kyle Gray.
