The man accused of threatening Laurel County Sheriff officials in February appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Thursday for an evidentiary hearing.
Circuit Judge Michael Caperton presided over the court proceeding, in which two motions filed by Robert Stephenson “Bobby” Jones Jr.’s attorney, David Hoskins.
Hoskins had submitted a motion to lower Jones’ bond from the current $75,000 cash. He had also filed to suppress some claims made in the April indictment that charges Jones with first-degree possession of controlled substance along with numerous counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Brandon Jones said Jones’ trial was set for Thursday, but had been changed due to the arresting officer being in training until July 20. He also said that prosecutors did not want to lower the bond on Thursday due to the same reason.
Hoskins, however, said he saw no reason why one particular officer had to be present.
“Half of the sheriff’s office was on the scene when he (Jones) was arrested. Why do we need one particular officer?” Hoskins asked.
Hoskins also asked why the bond had been set so high, claiming that the charges against Jones did not necessitate such a large amount.
“That is too high for his circumstances,” he added. “The case pretty much comes down to the Facebook post. “
Hoskins also questioned the persons who were allegedly threatened by Jones.
“There are 15 misdemeanor terroristic threatening charges but there are only initials on the indictment. We don’t know the matter or substance of those alleged threats,” he said.
The indictment states that Jones went to the Laurel County Sheriff’s office on Feb. 1 about a pending charge and then allegedly threatened Sheriff John Root. While the report from the sheriff’s office states that Jones had to be told to leave the office, Hoskins said during Thursday’s hearing that Jones “left on his own.”
But Facebook posts reportedly initiated more threats and deputies went to Jones’ home on Feb. 14 and placed him under arrest. He was additionally charged with possessing methamphetamine when law enforcement officials searched his home. Jones is also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The commonwealth's attorney’s office had no objections to sharing the Facebook posts and offered to provide a list of the victims’ names.
Hoskins then told Caperton that the Facebook posts were what needed to be looked at.
Caperton then said he would review the motions and set a property bond of $10,000 fully secured. That release will include the normal non-financial conditions, meaning that he cannot commit any further violations of the law and can have no contact with any of the victims named in the indictment. Rehabilitation was another option for Jones’ release from jail, where he has been held since his arrest.
As of Tuesday evening, Jones still remains jailed.
