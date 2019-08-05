A Michigan man who attacked police during a traffic stop in March accepted an agreement with prosecutors Thursday, entering a guilty plea to several charges in exchange for a lesser sentence.
John Sullivan, 29, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court for a pretrial conference, where he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest as part of the agreement. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors offered to dismiss Sullivan’s remaining charges, including two counts of third-degree assault, possession of marijuana, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Prosecutors recommended that Sullivan serve 30 days for the count of DUI and 12 months for the count of resisting arrest, however, the former will be conditionally discharged for 24 months and the latter will be probated for a period of 24 months.
With the count of DUI being conditionally discharged, it could be removed from Sullivan’s record after the 24 month period if he has no further offenses during that time.
On March 14, a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Blazer on I-75 that was allegedly pulling a trailer with no rear lights and was swerving all over the roadway. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as Sullivan, allegedly began screaming, cursing and creating a disturbance.
When Sullivan was placed under arrest, he allegedly began resisting and fighting with the deputy, pulling him out onto the interstate and oncoming traffic. Another deputy soon arrived to help, which Sullivan allegedly kicked in the head before headbutting the other deputy.
The deputies soon got Sullivan under control and was taken into custody.
Sullivan was indicted by a Laurel County grand jury in April, formally charging him in connection to the incident.
He has been out on bond since March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.