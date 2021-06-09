Management Advisors Inc. donates $5,000 to Bluegrass Care Navigators

When people are unable to care for themselves, Bluegrass Care Navigators are there to help.
Formerly known as Hospice of the Bluegrass, the organization changed its name several years ago due to negativity often associated with "hospice."
So they brought their message to London to inform the public on the many aspects of Bluegrass Care Navigators for a special "Radio Day" on Forcht Broadcasting's three stations - WWEL - AM 1400, WANV Kool Gold 96.7and SAM 103.9 FM.
"We wanted to inform people of what we do and raise money to help those in need," said Chas Gayheart, Associate Director of Philanthropy. "We raise money and the patients never get a bill. We accept Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance. But we do fundraising to help those with co-pays or whose services aren't covered by their insurance."
She added that hospice care does not just involve terminally ill patients.
"We have services for chronically ill people as well as those who are terminal," she said. "We have a lot of patients who are chronically ill and we wanted to inform people of that aspect of our company."
Bluegrass Care Navigators serve 16 counties in southeastern Kentucky and recently opened an office in Barbourville to better assist those patients in need. Gayheart said the organization has a 24/7 number and that anyone can refer someone for services.
Management Advisors Inc., a subsidiary of the Forcht businesses, made a $5,000 donation to the organization, and was presented following the conclusion of the broadcast. Presenting the check were Travis Shortt, station manager for Forcht Broadcasting, as well as Media Specialist Alyssa Emmett and radio personalities Terry Harris and Dave Begley.
