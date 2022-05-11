John Allen Boger chose not to leave this world quietly.
A Suwannee Sutler re-enactor, Boger was a simple man who loved being at home. He loved coffee, bluegrass music, and his grandchildren, Jay, Ava, and Allen. He enjoyed bluegrass events, Indian Dance Rings, reenactments and rodeos with his granddaughter. Together with his wife Victoria Boger, they had nine children, 23 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren with two more on the way at the time of his death.
Since it was near and dear to his heart Boger worked hard for the preservation of history. He wished nothing more than for future generations to continue experiencing history and to develop a sense of respect for it. Preservation of historical sites were at the forefront of his passion in life.
Boger passed away at the age of 83 on October 10, 2021. His eulogy service was not held until April 23, 2022. As a part of his final wish his ashes were packed into a cannon and shot across the Camp Wildcat field by 14th Kentucky Lt. Art. Captain James Hamilton and 1st Kentucky Cavalry Lt. Art. Captain Gene Gatts with the ceremony conducted by Juney Fields.
