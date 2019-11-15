Marceline Elizabeth Greene was born on February 24, 1937 in Laurel County, Kentucky.
She was the daughter of the late Maurice Onkst and Maggie Hammons Onkst.
She is survived by four children, Judy Ward and husband Robert, Gary Greene and wife Kelly, Diane Hammons and husband Tate, and Lisa Burns and husband Steven all of London, Kentucky; four siblings, Virgil Onkst, Vernon Onkst, Ronnie Bell, Terry Benge all of London; six grandchildren, Robin Hacker, Stephanie Smith and husband Donnie, Brookyln Ball and husband Billy, Garrett Greene, Hailey Burns and Ryan Burns; four great-grandchildren, Kendall Hacker, Kenlee Ball, Cameron Smith and Lilly Ball; plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by six siblings, Ruth Justice, Mildred Fields, Jesse, Larry, William and Bernard Onkst.
Marceline retired from Karen's Spinning Company and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Marceline Elizabeth Greene departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 being 82 years, 8 months and 20 days of age.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Gene Greene officiating; burial will follow in Warrens Grove Cemetery in London.
The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Sunday at Bowling Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.