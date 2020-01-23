The Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board (KSPB) is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Kentucky’s three director positions with the United Soybean Board (USB) for a three-year term.
The USB is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.
Any farmer interested in applying needs to meet the following criteria:
— Be involved in a farming operation that grows soybeans.
— Be a resident of Kentucky.
— Be at least 21 years of age.
To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 1, 2020, deadline. To obtain this form, contact Debbie Ellis at the KSPB office at (270) 365-7214.
The KSPB members will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open positions to USDA for consideration. The Secretary of Agriculture will make the final appointments. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The chosen individual appointed is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.
