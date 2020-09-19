Despite the business shutdown earlier this year, sponsors came out strong to support the March of Dimes March for Babies campaign for 2020.
According to Kristen Harvey, the Southern Kentucky fundraising campaign set out with a goal of $25,000. While donations are still being accepted, Harvey said the local effort had "nearly reached our goal."
"This has been a banner year for fundraising," Harvey said. "In spite of COVID, we've had a great year of fundraising."
While recognizing the importance of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings, team members and sponsors were recognized on Saturday, Sept. 12 with a drive-through celebration at the Wellness Park.
This year's Ambassador child was Baylor Strunk, who was born four months early and weighed only 1 pound at birth. Although Baylor spent months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), he celebrated his first birthday on Aug. 27 and now weighs 17 pounds. But while the family celebrates Baylor's survival, they also remember and mourn his twin, Connor, who did not survive the early birth - the motivation for their interest and dedication to the March of Dimes and their battle to assist pregnant women and children who face challenges.
