A tiny baby, born weeks earlier than expected, lies in a small bed, hooked to tubes and monitors while specially trained nurses conduct checks every few minutes.
While this is not the usual circumstances surrounding a child's birth, it is one that is far too common across the country - and the reason that the March of Dimes organization continues to conduct fundraising to supply equipment to NICU's as well as provide education and information to prospective parents. The March of Dimes also lobbies for health issues related to child development and their efforts have resulted in many vaccinations that prevent children from developing future health issues.
Each year, the March of Dimes sponsors the March for Babies, bringing in groups of volunteers who have raised money to bring more awareness to their cause. This year required some variations in the usual event, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this Saturday offers recognition of the teams and sponsors who made this year a "groundbreaking year," according to Kristen Harvey, coordinator of the Southern Kentucky March for Dimes.
This year's event will be held at the Wellness Park off KY 192-Bypass in the College Park property. The drive-through event will provide gift bags to the first 50 visitors, beginning at 11 a.m. The Ambassador family, the Strunk family, will also be on hand.
"This year has been different but we wanted to recognize the sponsors this year. We will have the drive-through March for Babies to recognize them and the teams, but anyone can come out," Harvey said. "We will be set up with a purple tent and anyone wanting to make a donation can continue to do so."
Those not able to participate in the drive-through can still donate by visiting the March of Dimes website at MarchofDimes.org/event/southernky.
