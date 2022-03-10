March recognized as Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month

Martina McClure was an honor student and had solid plans for her future.
But in 2015, she was involved in an assault at school at which time she suffered a brain injury.
McClure summarized her story before the London City Council on Monday evening, telling the audience and council members that her experience has prompted her to start a webpage against violence and bullying.
"Most of you know my story - I was attacked at school. I was slammed into the wall and hit in the head with a cell phone," she said.
McClure sustained a concussion and was hospitalized sporadically over a 22-month period for various aspects of her injury.
"I had to learn to talk and walk again," she said.
As a junior in high school when the attack took place, McClure wanted to finish her educational course after she recovered from her injuries. But with the brain injury, she could not complete many of the courses prior to the attack.
"But because I was an honor student, I got to finish my classes and graduated," she continued. "I have a TikTok site where I talk about bullying and traumatic brain injury and I have 183,000 followers."
McClure came before the council to draw attention to the issue of traumatic brain injury, with London Mayor Troy Rudder stating that he will sign a proclamation recognizing the month of March as Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month.
According to the Hope Network, traumatic brain injury (TBI) occurs from an external physical impact to the head which results in an alteration in the brain function. The severity varies from mild to severe, although not every blow to the head causes TBI.
According to the Hope Network website, falls are the leading cause of TBI with a 40.5% rank. Being struck by or against a hard surface comprises 15.5%, while motor vehicle accidents make up 14%. Assaults comprise 10.7% of TBI, with the remaining 19% being listed as "unknown/other."
