Marie KingApril 15, 1925 - April 6, 2020

Marie King, age 94, of London, Kentucky passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London.

She leaves behind a special niece and caregivers, Patricia and Tommy Lawson, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Galen O. King; her parents, Dewitt and Celia Ann Tuttle Gregory; her brothers and sisters, Albert Gregory, Sallie Cheek, Mae Smith, Nancy Nice, Betty Scherer, Victoria Martin, and Darvel Nice.

Marie worked as a secretary for Sears for 40 years. She loved to make quilts.

All services will be private. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.

