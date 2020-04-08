Marie KingApril 15, 1925 - April 6, 2020

Marie King, age 94, of London, Kentucky passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly in London.
She leaves behind a special niece and caregivers, Patricia and Tommy Lawson, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Galen O. King; her parents, Dewitt and Celia Ann Tuttle Gregory; her brothers and sisters, Albert Gregory, Sallie Cheek, Mae Smith, Nancy Nice, Betty Scherer, Victoria Martin, and Darvel Nice.
Marie worked as a secretary for Sears for 40 years. She loved to make quilts.
All services will be private. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
