Marijuana dabs, cash found in motel bust

A suspicious vehicle complaint from a London motel early Thursday morning landed a Laurel man in jail and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office with a variety of contraband.
The arrest came around 2:26 a.m. when Sheriff's officials went to the scene and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle with multiple occupants. Further investigation revealed that the marijuana odor was also in the motel room rented by occupants in the vehicle. Inside the motel room, officials located a large amount of suspected marijuana, digital scales, marijuana wax that is also known as dabs, a large amount of cash, suspected dab pen cartridges, a Taurus pistol, and a radio device used to send/receive police messages.
Ace H. Jones, 21, of Winding Blade Road in East Bernstadt, was taken into custody on charges of trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession/use of radio that sends/receives police messages.
Assisting in the investigation were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, and shift Sgt. John Inman.
