Marvin Evans, Sr. 65 of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on August 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Marvin was born January 25, 1954 one of 12 children born to Maynard and Silvia (McGee) Evans in Laurel County, Kentucky where he lived nearly all of his life. He was honorab…
Jean Hyde King, age 92, of London, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. She was the mother of David King and wife Linda, Sandra Lee Burns and husband Raymond all of London, Lynda M. Heath and husband James of Somerset, Kentucky; and the sist…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.