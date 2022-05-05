Sentinel logo

April 14

• Shirley Jane Tramel, 76, Harlan, retired post master to Troy Gray, 72, Big Creek, KY, retired coal operator

April 18

• Marie Elkins, 52, Melvin, KY, disabled to Buck Woodrow Elkins Jr., 45, London, retired

• Kayce Nicole Davis, 31, London, housewife to Joshua Joe Morgan, 33, London, landscaping

April 19

• Kayla Nichole Hancock, 28, Annville, custodian to Karl Robert Thomas, 34, Corbin, Fedex driver

• Rebecca Ann Taylor, 40, Annville, pharmacy tech to Bobbie Lee Rudder, 36, Annville, factory worker

• Ada Renee Asher, 44, London, caregiver to Paul Britton White, 50, London, disabled

April 20

• Logan Blake Cornett, 25, London, project manager to Ryan Michael Carder, 19, London, merchandiser

April 22

• Kelcy Loren Arnold, 28, London, data analyst to Tyler Lynn Jones, 28, London, mechanic

• Kathy Jean Brooks, 64, McKee, retired to Barry Lee Paul, 60, McKee, Flowers Bakery

