April 25
• Mystery Flora-Marie Allen, 26, London, data entry clerk to Drake Thomas Witt, 28, London, data entry clerk
• Katelyn Cierra Maxey, 24, McKee, librarian to Brandon Ray Bishop, 30, London, clerk
April 26
• Tiffany Michelle Allen, 30, London, CSR to Michael Paul Neeley, 45, London, truck driver
April 27
• Tosha Katelyn Wyatt, 27, Manchester, manager to Jordan Matthew Johnson, 29, East Bernstadt, Windstream employee
April 28
• Lauren Nicole Turner, 36, Somerset, HR Consultant to Michael Walter Burnice Combs, 32, Somerset, ballistics consultant
April 29
• Mollie Renee Bundy, 32, Evansville, Ind., physician associate to Christopher Nelson Carmichael, 32, Evansville, Ind., chemical engineer
• Brittany Danielle Brandenburg, 32, London, sales associate to Vernon Todd Griffie, 49, London, warehouse worker
May 2
• Hayley Brooke Frizzell, 23, Salt Lick, KY, respiratory therapist to Shakori David Lee Needham, 26, Ezel, K, state trooper
• Taylor Diamond Stillings, 20, London, stay-at-home mom to Eric Franklin Keith Collett, 22, London, unemployed
May 3
• Melissa Ann Gray, 53, London, housewife to9 William Rodney Freeman, 56, London, detailer
• Caitlyn Suzannah Wheeler, 28, Bronston, KY, student to Samuel Joseph Garcia, 25, North Richland Hills, TX, golf professional
• Courtney Paige Wagers, 25, London, self employed to Andrew Blake Massey, 28, London, self employed
• Gerra Kay Gay, 38, Lily, CSR to Christopher Darrell Jackson, 37, Lily, HVAC technician
• Mackenzie Marie Manning, 23, Corbin, stay-at-home mom to Noah Patrick Sears, 20, Corbin, delivery driver
• Brooke Evonne Riley, 22, London, CNA to Jacob Randal Cheek, 24, London, X-ray operator
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.