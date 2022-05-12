Sentinel logo

April 25

• Mystery Flora-Marie Allen, 26, London, data entry clerk to Drake Thomas Witt, 28, London, data entry clerk

• Katelyn Cierra Maxey, 24, McKee, librarian to Brandon Ray Bishop, 30, London, clerk

April 26

• Tiffany Michelle Allen, 30, London, CSR to Michael Paul Neeley, 45, London, truck driver

April 27

• Tosha Katelyn Wyatt, 27, Manchester, manager to Jordan Matthew Johnson, 29, East Bernstadt, Windstream employee

April 28

• Lauren Nicole Turner, 36, Somerset, HR Consultant to Michael Walter Burnice Combs, 32, Somerset, ballistics consultant

April 29

• Mollie Renee Bundy, 32, Evansville, Ind., physician associate to Christopher Nelson Carmichael, 32, Evansville, Ind., chemical engineer

• Brittany Danielle Brandenburg, 32, London, sales associate to Vernon Todd Griffie, 49, London, warehouse worker

May 2

• Hayley Brooke Frizzell, 23, Salt Lick, KY, respiratory therapist to Shakori David Lee Needham, 26, Ezel, K, state trooper

• Taylor Diamond Stillings, 20, London, stay-at-home mom to Eric Franklin Keith Collett, 22, London, unemployed

May 3

• Melissa Ann Gray, 53, London, housewife to9 William Rodney Freeman, 56, London, detailer

• Caitlyn Suzannah Wheeler, 28, Bronston, KY, student to Samuel Joseph Garcia, 25, North Richland Hills, TX, golf professional

• Courtney Paige Wagers, 25, London, self employed to Andrew Blake Massey, 28, London, self employed

• Gerra Kay Gay, 38, Lily, CSR to Christopher Darrell Jackson, 37, Lily, HVAC technician

• Mackenzie Marie Manning, 23, Corbin, stay-at-home mom to Noah Patrick Sears, 20, Corbin, delivery driver

• Brooke Evonne Riley, 22, London, CNA to Jacob Randal Cheek, 24, London, X-ray operator

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you