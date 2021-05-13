April 29
• Christie Lorlia Fields, 39, Middlesboro, superintendent to David Clarence Scott, 48, Frankfort, superintendent
• Sydni Leanne Moore, 20, Keavy, student to Jacob Glenn Chesnut, 19, London, accountant
• Rose Etta Dawson, 67, Barbourville, retired to John Eric Valentine, 69, Barbourville, retired
April 30
• Kerri Leann Fee, 47, Lily, accountant to William Bradford Phillips, 43, Pineville, construction worker
• Johna Makayla Blevins, 19, London, homemaker to Tristan Neil Fowler, 21, London, sales advisor
• Kelsey Marie Dorothy Saylor, 23, Corbin, clerk to Ryan Andrew Johnson, 24, Bardstown, supervisor
May 3
• Melissa Gay Stephenson, 39, Lily, operator to Robert Lee Miller Jr., 62, Lily, retired
• Mary Lou Smith, 61, London, disabled to William Dale Langdon, 60, London, CSR
May 5
• Martha Meagan Smith, 32, London, speech therapist to Michael Mackenzie House, 28, London, parts manager
• Autumn Lorraine Napier, 25, Bimble, Ky., medical assistant to Eric Tyler Jones 26, Corbin, construction worker
• McKenzie Blake Lawson, 21, Williamsburg, clerk to Paul Chaz Monroe Bowling, 22, Williamsburg, mechanic
• Tara Jane Wright, 23, London, CSR to Jordan Michael Philpot, 32, London, production
May 6
• Mackenzie Machae Lawson, 19, London, unemployed to Phillip Tyler Lewis, 18, London, CSR
• Christian Erica Gilbert, 39, East Bernstadt, cashier to Randall Darrell Miller, 45, East Bernstadt, retired
• Stephani Danielle Jones, 29, London, unemployed to Dalton Tyler Gilbert, 24, London, military
• Brooklyn June Scott Swanson, 25, London, Lowe's to Anthony Don Swanson, 25, London, unemployed
• Morgan Nicole Gambill, 19, Corbin, CNA to Jay William Sams, 21, Corbin, factory worker
